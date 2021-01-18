Runnin’ Indians defend No. 1 ranking

Daily Light report

WACO —The Class 6A No. 1-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians improved to 2-0 as the holder of the No. 1 ranking in the state’s highest classification as they blasted Waco High, 98-47, on the road on Friday night.

It was a short night for the regular starters as capable back-benchers finally got a chance to show their stuff. Jordan Davis finished with a career-high 19 points to lead the Indians (13-2, 6-0).

Prince Banks finished with 14 points, CJ Noland and Jalen Lake with 12 points each, and Montez Young with nine.

Other WHS scorers were Matthew Green and Christian O’Donnell with eight points each, Jacob Watson with five, DarKaun King with four, V’Zarian Roberson with three, and DJ Pigford and Preston Hodge with two each.

The Runnin’ Indians led 18-7 after one and left the Lions in their dust, leading 40-18 at the half and 69-38 at the end of three. WHS came up just shy of the century mark in completing the win.

Senior Tomaray Jackson led Waco (1-15, 0-6) with a game-high 21 points.

WHS’ District 11-6A game at DeSoto on Tuesday night was postponed last week because of COVID-19 and will be made up at a later date. The Indians on Friday will start the second half of their 11-6A slate at Waco Midway at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Lady Indians were to take on Waco High at home to start their second half of district play, but their Friday night game was postponed. They will host DeSoto at Mike Turner Gymnasium starting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and will travel to Waco Midway on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. tip.