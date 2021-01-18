University squeaks past Ennis

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — The Ennis Lions came into last Friday’s game riding high after 3 wins out of their last 4 games, but Waco University did not read the press clippings about the Lions hot stretch and were able to secure a 46-42 win which firmly placed the Trojans in second place behind Midlothian.

Ennis (3-6, 3-2) was paced by junior Dee Johnson with 15 points, with junior Devion Beasley adding 10 points and senior Laylon Spencer tossing in eight points.

The Lions bolted from the blocks and raced out to a 16-11 lead after the initial frame. The Trojans buckled down on defense and were able to take a 26-21 lead into the locker room at the break. Ennis came out in the third period was was able to keep the lead from getting any bigger by playing even with University and both teams adding 10 points each in the stanza.

The final eight minutes was back and forth with Ennis closing the gap to a 3-point deficit but University was able to hit some key free throws down the stretch.

The Trojans were led on the night by sophomore Bobby Montgomery with 16 points and junior Jaden Robinson with 12 points and that included the clutch free throws late in the fourth quarter.

Waco University (7-5, 4-1) was scheduled to play host to the Hawks from Red Oak (5-10, 3-2) in Waco on Tuesday night. The Lions were scheduled to travel to Cleburne to play the winless Yellowjackets on Tuesday night.

14-5A girls: Waco University 55, Ennis 43

ENNIS — The Lady Trojans from Waco University came calling on Friday night and scored early and often to cruise past the Lady Lions, 55-43.

Ennis was paced by junior Riley Pace with 14 points and senior Ashanti Grimes with nine points.

Despite their less than impressive record coming into the District 14-5A contest the Lady Trojans took control of the game in the opening quarter and never were tested during the balance of the game.

With an opening 13 points in the first quarter, University stifled Ennis at every turn and opened up a 13-4 lead going into the second stanza. Ennis was able to get its game going in the second period but was not able to trim anything off of the lead as it was expanded to 27-17 by halftime.

Coming out in the third frame the Lady Trojans once again were able to frustrate Ennis and extended the lead to 42-27 going into the final period. Ennis was able to make the final score a bit closer by outscoring University 16-13.

The Lady Trojans were led by Diamond Griggs with a game-high 23 points, 21 of which came in the second half. Junior Kandice Casarez pitched in with 18 points, and junior Jolee Lewis added 10 points.

Waco University (2-7, 2-2) was scheduled to host the Red Oak Lady Hawks (17-4, 7-0) on Tuesday at the Trojan Coliseum.

Ennis (4-14, 0-7) was scheduled to travel to Cleburne to try and swat those pesky Yellowjackets (4-9, 3-2) on Tuesday evening.