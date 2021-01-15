Holding the belt: No. 1 Runnin’ Indians take down No. 21 Mansfield

Daily Light report

Newly minted as the No. 1-ranked team in the highest classification in Texas high school basketball, the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians made their first defense of their accolade count as they took control early and rambled past District 11-6A rival and No. 21-ranked Mansfield High, 89-66, on Wednesday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Oklahoma-bound CJ Noland led the way with 19 points and reached the 1,500-point milestone for his career. Noland added five rebounds and four assists.

Montez Young and Colorado State signee Jalen Lake added 15 points each.

Other scorers were Prince Banks with nine, DarKaun King with eight, Christian O’Donnell with six, V’Zarion Roberson with five, Preston Hodge with four, and Jordan Davis, Jacob Watson, DJ Pigford and Jh’Marques Head all with two.

The Runnin’ Indians wasted no time in leaving their signature as they took a 27-14 advantage at the end of the first quarter and kept pulling away, leading 47-32 at the half and 75-47 after three before head coach Greg Gober emptied the bench.

Senior Drew Crippen, a UT-Permian Basin signee, led the visiting Tigers (12-2, 3-1) with 20 points and Andre Iyamah added 11.

The Indians (12-2, 5-0) will travel to one-win Waco High on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. tip. Tuesday night’s game at DeSoto has been postponed.

11-6A girls: Mansfield 58, WHS 34

MANSFIELD — The Lady Indians (4-12, 1-5) fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a 58-34 loss to Mansfield High on Tuesday night.

Mansfield led 18-6 at the end of one and pulled away from there, leading 30-12 at halftime.

Zarria Carter led the host Lady Tigers (11-4, 3-3) with 23 points.

The Lady Indians’ game against Waco High on Friday was postponed. They will entertain Class 6A No. 3-ranked DeSoto on Tuesday night at MKT starting at 7:30 p.m.