Ennis boys sprint past Corsicana

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

CORSICANA — The Ennis Lions took to the road this past Tuesday night and cruised into Corsicana hoping to extend the hot streak that they have been on (winning 3 out of their last 4 games). The Lions came out smoking and never looked back as they ran away from the Tigers, 70-56.

The Lions came out hitting on all cylinders and bolted to a 19-8 lead as the first quarter came to an end. Corsicana was able to find their shooting touch in the second quarter and matched Ennis in points with 16 each, making it 35-24. They were able to take a halftime break knowing that if able to sustain the momentum that they had built in the second period that they could continue to close the gap in the score.

That plan might have worked out but the Lions were having none of it and came out in the third frame and extended the lead to 51-36 by the end of the quarter. Corsicana fought and scratched their way to close the gap to 6 points with about 3 minutes to go but that was as close as Ennis would allow them to get by pulling away late to the final score of 70-56.

Corsicana was led on the night by senior George Foster with 16 points, junior Sakry Palik with 13 points and junior Brayden Lindsey who had 10 points.

The Lions were led by junior Dee Johnson with 16 points, senior Jarveon Williams with 15, junior Devion Beasley with 15 points also and senior Laylon Spencer, who added 9 points.

Special credit goes out to Skylan “Nemo” Simmons, who in the third quarter followed up a missed shot by the Lions with a rim-rattling dunk for his 2 points in the game.

Ennis was scheduled to host the Waco University Trojans (6-5 overall and 3-1 in district) on Friday night at Lions Gym.

14-5A girls: Corsicana 65, Ennis 52

CORSICANA — The Lady Lions from Ennis made the 20-mile journey down I-45 on Tuesday evening to take on the Corsicana Lady Tigers in District 14-5A.

Ennis took the opening tip off and sprinted out to a 16-6 lead as the first quarter came to a close. The hoopsters from Corsicana after a sluggish start in the opening period got their feet under them and outscored the Lady Lions 21-9 to make the score 27-25 Tigers at halftime. Corsicana continued its hot shooting throughout the second half and expanded their lead to the eventual final score of 65-52.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by senior point guard Allison Alonzo with 17 points, senior point guard Alejandra Rodriguez with 13 and senior power forward Delijah Johnson adding 11 points.

Ennis was led in scoring by the family duo of junior shooting guard Riley Pace with 12 points and junior small forward Hailey Pace with 11 points. Sophomore center Kansas King added 10 points and senior point guard Quianna Robinson pitched in with 8 points.

Ennis was scheduled to play host to the Waco University Lady Trojans (1-6 overall and 1-1 in district) on Friday night at Lions Gym on the campus of Ennis High School.