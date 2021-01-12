Shooting to the top: WHS takes over No. 1 after beating Duncanville

Daily Light report

DUNCANVILLE — Montez Young’s 3-point basket from the right wing with two seconds left in overtime capped a comeback from 12 points down on Saturday afternoon, and the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians pulled off an 88-85 victory over formerly-undefeated Duncanville to take over the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A statewide poll.

The Runnin’ Indians (11-2, 4-0) swapped places with the Panthers when the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll was released on Monday.

After regulation ended at 74-all, the Indians held a slight lead until the Panthers tied the game on a 3-point basket with 35 seconds left.

CJ Noland finished with 30 points for the Indians, followed by Young with 19, Jalen Lake with 17 and Prince Banks with 11.

Things were going Duncanville’s way early on. The Panthers raced out to an early 11-point lead and led 22-13 at the end of the first period. The Runnin’ Indians, though, tied the game at 29-all before Duncanville ended the half on a 13-3 run to led by 10 at halftime.

The Tribe made a run in the third quarter to close to within four, but the Panthers opened up a 12 –point lead and was on top, 60-50, to start the fourth quarter.

The Indians return to action on Wednesday at Mike Turner Gymnasium against No. 21 Mansfield.

11-6A girls: Duncanville 88, WHS 37

The No. 4-ranked Duncanville Lady Panthers came into Mike Turner Gymnasium on Friday night and took care of their business with an 88-37 District 11-6A win over the Lady Indians.

The Lady Panthers took a 26-11 lead at the end of one, and pulled away from there, leading 40-15 at the half.

Taz Valencia finished with 10 points and Mya Williams added nine for WHS (4-11, 2-4).

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Mansfield on Tuesday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium.