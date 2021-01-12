Lions jump on Hawks at home

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — The Ennis Lions hosted their cross county rival Red Oak Hawks last Friday evening in a District 14-5A matchup and were able to outlast the visiting cagers by a score of 61-56.

Coming into the game Ennis’ record was 2-5 overall and 1-1 district play and Red Oak was 4-10 overall and 2-2 in district. Ennis came out in the first quarter and took charge of the game by jumping out to a 17-8 lead going into the second quarter.

Red Oak was able to rebound a bit and closed the gap to 34-28 by halftime. When the third quarter started, Ennis was determined to hold on to the lead that they had worked so hard to get in the first half.

Both teams were able to put 11 points respectively on the board, with the Lions being able to keep the Hawks from getting any closer than 6 points. Ennis continued its tough defense on the Hawks shooters and finished out the game on a winning note.

For the night Red Oak was led by sophomore Reginald Osborne with 24 points, followed by fellow sophomore Tarrance Warren, who added 17 points.

The Lions were led for the night with an outstanding game by senior Laylon Spencer, who scored 28 points. Junior Devion Beasley pitched in with 14 points, senior Jarveon Williams with 9 points and junior Dee Johnson with 5 points. Ennis was able to keep the pressure on Red Oak all night with a suffocating team defense that was spearheaded by Williams and Johnson.

Red Oak will host Corsicana on Friday in Red Oak. Ennis was scheduled to travel to Corsicana (1-9 overall and 1-3 in district) on Tuesday night to do battle with another close rival down I-45.

14-5A girls: Red Oak 70, Ennis 24

ENNIS — The Ennis Lady Lions (4-10 overall and 0-3 in district) hosted the Lady Hawks (15-4 overall and 5-0 in district) from Red Oak last Friday night, and the girls from Red Oak took advantage of the hospitality from the home team in route to a 70-24 District 14-5A win.

Red Oak rolled to a 23-3 lead by the end of the initial quarter and carried that momentum right into halftime by extending their lead to 40-16. Ennis came out in the second half after making some adjustments during the break, but it became evident that nothing was going to derail the Lady Hawks game on this night. Red Oak held the Lady Lions to 2 points in the third quarter and 6 points in the final frame to cruise to the finish line and close out the game.

The Lady Hawks were led on this night by 6’ 2” senior Aniyah Johnson with 13 points and senior 5’6” Amyia Bowie with 17 points. Also scoring for Red Oak was junior Breanna Davis with 15 points, senior Courtney Bluitt with 10 points and 6 points from senior Markeya Mack.

Top scorer for the Lady Lions was sophomore Kansas King with 7 points, Sophomore Hannah Edwards pitched in with 4 points, as did junior Ja’mya Williams.

Red Oak was scheduled to host Waco University on Tuesday, while Ennis was scheduled to travel down I-45 to play the Corsicana Lady Tigers (1-6 overall and 0-3 in district) at Tiger Gym at 6:15 p.m.