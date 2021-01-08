No. 3 WHS boys prevail at Cedar Hill

Daily Light report

CEDAR HILL — The Class 6A No. 3-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians got off to yet another sizzling start as they defeated Cedar Hill, 83-66, in District 11-6A play on Wednesday night.

CJ Noland and Montez Young each scored 21 points to lead the Runnin’ Indians. Jalen Lake added 14 points and Prince Banks 12. Other scorers were DJ Pigford and V’zarion Roberson with five points each, Jordan Davis with three, and Preston Hodge and Darkaun King with one each.

The Indians (10-2, 3-0) took a 24-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Cedar Hill crept back to within 10 points by halftime, but WHS outscored the Longhorns 23-22 in the third period to take a 58-47 advantage.

The Runnin’ Indians will face their first district test on Saturday at 1 p.m. at No. 1-ranked Duncanville (12-0, 2-0). They will return home next Wednesday to host Mansfield at 7:30 p.m.

Girls: WHS 54, Midway 23

The Lady Indians notched their second District 11-6A victory of the season as Mya Williams scored 21 points, leading WHS to a 54-23 rout of Waco Midway on Thurday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Other scorers for the Lady Indians were Cha’darian Miles and Kyla McBride with eight points each; Tahniya Williams with four; Brionna Parker and Rose Alvarado with three each; Bre’yunna Blakely, Taz Valencia and Scout Burns with two each; and Ke’ana Lemott with one.

The Lady Indians (5-10, 2-3) led 21-6 after one quarter of play, and built a 35-11 halftime lead.

The Lady Indians also put up quite a battle against Class 6A No. 25-ranked Cedar Hill on Tuesday night, but the Lady Longhorns came away with a 54-48 win at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Mya Williams led WHS with 12 points, followed by Valencia and Miles with nine each, Burns with eight, McBride with six and Lemott with four.

Cedar Hill held the upper hand throughout the night, but couldn’t put away the pesky Lady Indians until the end. The Lady Horns took a 9-6 lead after the first eight minutes and led 24-15 at halftime, but the Lady Indians closed the gap to 35-29 at the end of three.

Portia Adams led Cedar Hill with 22 points, followed by Jadyn Atchison with 13 and Bella Whitaker with 10.

WHS was scheduled to host No. 4 Duncanville on Friday night. They will travel to Mansfield High on Tuesday night for a 7:30 p.m. tip.