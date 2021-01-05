Runnin’ Indians 2-0 to start district

Daily Light report

Emerging at the other end of a grueling non-district slate of games, the Class 6A No. 3-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians are 2-0 in District 11-6A play with a pair of very impressive blowout victories over Waco Midway and Mansfield Lake Ridge.

The Indians were firing on all cylinders in their 11-6A opener on New Year’s Eve as they routed Midway, 87-36, at Mike Turner Gymnasium. The game had originally been scheduled to be played at Midway, but was moved because of COVID-19 concerns.

Benefitting from prolonged rest after being out for three weeks with an injury, Montez Young Jr. returned to the lineup and recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds in only 15 minutes of action. Prince Banks also scored 15 points to tie for game-high honors. CJ Noland added 13 points and Jalen Lake eight for the Tribe.

Other scorers were Jordan Davis with seven, V’zarion Roberson and Darkaun King with six each, DJ Pigford with five, Christian O’Donnell and Jh’Marques Head with four each, and Matthew Green with two.

At the end of the first eight minutes, the Runnin’ Indians already led 26-12. It got worse from there, as WHS led 47-18 at halftime and widened it to 70-27 entering the final eight minutes.

David McKnight led Midway with 14 points.

On Saturday, the Runnin’ Indians (9-2, 2-0) also put on a show as they blasted Lake Ridge, 72-26, at Mike Turner Gymnasium. The Indians opened the game on a 20-2 run and never looked back, using another run of 16-4 in the second quarter to break the game open.

The Indians outrebounded Lake Ridge, 48-22, and finished with 19 steals.

The Indians will travel to Cedar Hill on Wednesday night for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Their first showdown of the district schedule will be on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at No. 1-ranked Duncanville (12-0, 2-0) in what promises to be a tasty matchup of two of the state’s best teams.

Girls: Lake Ridge 47, WHS 42

MANSFIELD — The Lady Indians kept the game close throughout, but Mansfield Lake Ridge held on at the end for a 47-42 win on New Year’s Eve in District 11-6A play.

The Lady Indians (4-9, 1-2) tied the score at 42-all in the final three minutes, but the Lady Eagles got a steal and basket to take the lead for good and maintained their advantage the rest of the way.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host 6A No. 25-ranked Cedar Hill on Tuesday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

They have rescheduled their postponed game against Waco Midway and will host the Lady Panthers on Thursday, with the varsity game to start at 6:30 p.m. WHS will host No. 4 Duncanville on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.