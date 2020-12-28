No. 19 Lady Hawks roll past WHS

Daily Light report

RED OAK — The Class 5A No. 19-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks outscored the Waxahachie Lady Indians in each of the first three quarters on Monday night as they pulled away for a 71-36 non-district win at Red Oak High School.

Breanna Davis, the reigning All-Ellis County girls’ basketball and overall female Athlete of the Year, and Aniyah Johnson each scored 20 points to lead the Lady Hawks, and Markeya Mack added 14 points. Other scorers for Red Oak were Amiya Bowie with eight, Dede Medlock with four, and Rylyn Gilmore and Michaela Ballard with two each.

Mya Williams led the Lady Indians with 15 points, followed by Taz Valencia with 10, Bre’yunna Blakely with four, Chadarian Miles and Kyla McBride with two each, and Scout Burns with one.

The Lady Hawks took command of the game quickly as they led 18-8 after one quarter of play and then stepped on the gas, outscoring WHS 25-2 in the second frame to widen the halftime gap to 33 points. Red Oak led by as many as 39 points in the second half.

The Lady Indians (4-8, 1-1) will return to District 11-6A action at Mansfield Lake Ridge on Thursday, with tip-off set for 1:30 p.m. They will come home to face Cedar Hill next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

The Lady Hawks (10-4), meanwhile, were scheduled to open District 14-5A play on Tuesday evening at home against Cleburne. On Saturday at 5:15 p.m., they will travel to No. 22-ranked Midlothian to face their archrival and most likely contender for the Lady Hawks’ district title belt.