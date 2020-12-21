No. 4 Indians take down Amarillo

Daily Light report

CJ Noland made an emphatic return to the hardwood on Saturday after sitting out most of the last three games with a broken nose.

The Class 6A No. 4-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians extended a string of games against state-ranked competition on the winning side once again, as they finished the afternoon strong and downed the formerly-undefeated 5A No. 7-ranked Amarillo Sandies, 52-43, at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

The game was tied at 33-all entering the fourth quarter, but the Runnin’ Indians (7-2) outscored Amarillo 19-10 in the final eight minutes, with Noland, an Oklahoma signee, scoring seven straight points to start the period.

Noland, making his first start since suffering a broken nose at McKinney on Dec. 5, finished the game with 21 points. V’Zarion Roberson added 11 points for the Indians, including back-to-back 3-pointers at the end of the first half and a huge trey late in the fourth to keep AHS at bay.

The Indians trailed for much of the game as Amarillo led 11-7 at the end of one and took a 22-19 lead at the break.

Demonze Woods led the Sandies (8-1) with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Runnin’ Indians will enjoy an extended break for Christmas and will open District 11-6A play on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m. against Waco Midway at Mike Turner Gymnasium. The game was rescheduled and moved to WHS because of Midway’s COVID-19 quarantine.

To date, the Indians have played and beaten 6A No. 6 Richardson, No. 18 Lewisville, and formerly-ranked San Antonio Wagner as well as 5A No. 1 Lancaster and No. 7 Amarillo, and private school 6A No. 1 Plano John Paul II and No. 4 Dallas St. Mark’s. Their losses have been to Lewisville iSchool, a prep team that plays a national schedule, and 6A No. 13 McKinney, both on the road.

11-6A girls: DeSoto 67, WHS 19

DESOTO — The Class 6A No. 4 DeSoto Lady Eagles proved worthy of their high state ranking on Friday night as they rolled past the Lady Indians in a District 11-6A contest.

DeSoto (10-1, 2-0) led 12-2 at the end of the first quarter and 36-12 at the half. The Lady Eagles finished with 14 steals, and their defense held WHS to 16 percent shooting from the floor.

The Lady Indians (4-7, 1-1) were idle on Tuesday night as their home game against Waco Midway was postponed. They will be off until next Monday, when they’ll step out of district to travel to 5A No. 19 Red Oak with tipoff set for 1:30 p.m.