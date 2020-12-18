New faces help WHS top St. Mark’s

Daily Light report

Even without two of their top players, the Class 6A No. 4-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians still keep finding ways to win.

V’zarion Roberson led the way with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on Thursday night as the shorthanded Runnin’ Indians held on for a 68-65 victory over private school No. 2 Dallas St. Mark’s at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

The Runnin’ Indians (6-2) trailed by two points entering the final eight minutes, but outscored St. Mark’s 20-15 in the fourth quarter. St. Mark’s missed a game-tying 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

Prince Banks added 14 points and Jalen Lake, a Colorado State signee, chipped in 12 points and four assists for WHS. Other scorers included DJ Pigford with eight, Preston Hodge with six, Kambren Drummer with five, and CJ Noland and Darkaun King with two apiece.

Noland, a University of Oklahoma signee, is recovering from a broken nose, and fellow starter Montez Young Jr. is also recuperating from an injury. Both should be back in the starting lineup soon.

The game was nip-and-tuck the whole way, with St. Mark’s maintaining a slight lead. WHS trailed 16-14 at the end of one put kept it a one-pojnt game, 32-31, at intermission. In the third, Lake scored nine of his points to keep the Tribe within sight, setting up the finish.

The Runnin’ Indians will host Class 5A No. 7-ranked Amarillo High at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mike Turner Gymnasium before taking a long break for Christmas vacation. Because of COVID-19 precautions, no holiday tournaments are allowed this season.

The Tribe will travel to Waco Midway to open District 11-6A play on New Years Eve at 1:30 p.m.

11-6A girls: WHS 61, Waco 41

WACO — The Waxahachie Lady Indians opened District 11-6A action with a 61-41 victory over Waco High on Tuesday night.

WHS led 17-8 after the first quarter and 31-16 at the half. Waco made a brief run to claw back to within 42-30 in the third quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers before the Lady Indians put the game away.

The Lady Indians (4-6, 1-0) were scheduled for a tough district contest on Friday at Class 6A No. 4-ranked DeSoto. They will be off until Dec. 28, when they’ll step out of district to travel to 5A No. 21 Red Oak. Tuesday night’s home game against Waco Midway has been postponed.