COVID forces Hawks to call off games

The Red Oak boys’ basketball team has shut down all activities because of precautions against COVID-19, the school announced.

In an post on social media, Red Oak ISD stated that because of positive tests and several close-contact quarantines, all ROHS boys basketball activities are on hold until Sunday, Dec. 27. This includes varsity, junior varsity and freshman practices and games.

Wednesday’s game against Arlington’s R.W. Goines STEM Academy was canceled, as well as Saturday afternoon’s upcoming game at DeSoto and a Tuesday home contest against Dallas Thunder.

Those student-athletes who were impacted transitioned to virtual learning for the week as the district approached the Christmas break. The school district said players should be able to return by Monday, Dec. 28 to prepare for district play. The 14-5A opener for the Hawks is scheduled for Dec. 29 at home against Cleburne.

“We appreciate your understanding and please know this decision was made for the safety of our students, staff and community,” the district added.

The Hawks are 2-8 overall, but were coming off a 48-44 victory last Friday over Ferris, which this week is ranked No. 24 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ Class 4A boys poll.

The shutdown of games is the third occurrence for Red Oak this fall due to the virus. The Lady Hawks volleyball team was forced to end its season early and withdraw from the playoffs because of COVID-19.

Additionally, the Hawks football team saw non-district games early in the season against Mansfield Timberview and Copperas Cove canceled because of positive tests among players and coaches in the program.