Runnin' Indians romp past No. 12 Wagner

It was another ranked opponent for the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians — and another victory, as the Class 6A No. 4 Indians rolled to a 71-48 non-district win over No. 12 San Antonio Wagner on Friday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Without seniors CJ Noland and Montez Young Jr. in the lineup, the other Runnin’ Indians stepped up their game. Jalen Lake led the way with 13 points, followed by Prince Banks and V’Zarion Roberson with nine points each, DJ Pigford and Jordan Davis with eight each, Darkaun King and Kambren Drummer with seven each, Christian O’Donnell with six and Jacob Watson with four.

The Indians (5-2) jumped ahead 22-11 at the end of one, and widened it to 38-23 at intermission. WHS then opened the second half on an 8-0 run and never looked back from there, taking a 24-point edge into the final period.

Jasean Jackson led Wagner (1-3) with 30 points.

The Runnin’ Indians will face 6A private school No. 2 Dallas St. Mark’s on the road on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and will host Class 5A No. 7 and undefeated Amarillo High in a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. at Mike Turner Gymnasium. The Amarillo game will be the Indians’ final tune-up for District 11-6A play, which will open Dec. 23 at Waco Midway.