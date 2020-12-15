Lady Indians end skid at Saginaw Boswell

Daily Light report

FORT WORTH — The Waxahachie Lady Indians snapped a five-game losing streak with a 69-60 non-district victory over Saginaw Boswell on Friday night in their final pre-district game of the season.

WHS shot a sizzling 56 percent from the floor, and made 6-of-9 from behind the 3-point arc.

The Lady Indians trailed by five midway through the second quarter as the Lady Pioneers’ press caused some problems, but sophomore Kyla McBride hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, sparking an 11-0 run and sending them to a 40-37 halftime lead.

Boswell rallied in the third quarter to within a point, but 3-pointers by Mya Williams and McBride pushed the advantage back to seven.

The Lady Indians (3-6) were scheduled to travel to Waco High on Tuesday for the first District 11-6A contest of the season. They will travel to DeSoto on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.