Lady Indians battle John Paul II to loss

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians took a lead into the final eight minutes on Tuesday night, but private school Class 6A No. 9-ranked Plano John Paul II rallied down the stretch to grab a 50-46 win over the Lady Indians at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Mya Williams led the Lady Indians with 15 points, while Cha’darian Miles finished with 10. Other scorers for WHS were Kyla McBride with nine, Ke’ana Lemott with eight, and Taz Valencia and Scout Burns with two each.

The Lady Indians led at halftime, 29-20, with strong play throughout the first half after jumping out to a 10-5 lead in the first quarter.

The Lady Cardinals, however, began to chip away at the advantage in the third period, closing to within 39-33 entering the fourth quarter. The Lady Indians finally ran out of gas at the end as John Paul II outscored them 17-7.

Trinity Harris and Alana Goosby led John Paul II (7-2) with 22 and 16 points respectively.

The Lady Indians fell to 2-6 overall, but four of their losses have been by five points or less. They were scheduled to hit the road to take on Class 6A No. 22 Saginaw Boswell (4-1) Friday night and will open District 11-6A play on Tuesday at Waco High, with tipoff at 7 p.m.

The Class 6A No. 4-ranked Runnin’ Indians (4-2), meanwhile, were idle for the second straight Tuesday. They were scheduled to return to action on Friday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium against 6A No. 12 San Antonio Wagner (1-3) and will travel to private school 6A No. 3 Dallas St. Mark’s next Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. contest.