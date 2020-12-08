Lady Indians stumble at Richardson

Daily Light report

RICHARDSON — The Waxahachie girls’ basketball team suffered a 79-51 loss against the Richardson Lady Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Indians (2-5) trailed 20-8 after the first eight minutes, and then the game got out of hand in the second period as the Lady Eagles took a 48-11 lead into halftime. WHS outscored Richardson 40-31 in the second half.

Kaia Ponder led four Richardson players in double figures with 25 points. The Lady Eagles (6-2), who are unranked, have beaten Rowlett, McKinney Boyd and Frisco Independence by wider margins than Saturday’s 28-point result already.

The Richardson game replaced one at Everman that was canceled last week because of COVID-19 precautions with Everman’s team. The Lady Eagles were quickly lined up as a replacement.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host 6A private school No. 9-ranked Plano John Paul II at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday evening. They will travel to Saginaw Boswell on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. for their final prep for District 11-6A play. The Lady Indians will travel to Waco next Tuesday.