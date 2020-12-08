Back-to-back games tough for No. 4 Tribe

Daily Light report

With as tough a basketball schedule as head coach Greg Gober has lined up for his Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians, it would’ve been next to impossible to emerge completely unscathed.

Hours after a very impressive home victory over Class 6A No. 2 Richardson at Mike Turner Gymnasium to avenge a playoff loss last March, the Runnin’ Indians (4-2) hit the wall late in a 57-47 loss to the 6A No. 14 McKinney Lions on the road on Saturday.

After the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches polls had shaken out on Monday, McKinney (8-0) had vaulted to No. 3, Waxahachie had dropped a spot to No. 4, and Richardson (2-1) was No. 6.

At McKinney on Saturday, the Indians hung with the Lions for three quarters, but McKinney took a 34-31 lead at the end of three and then pulled away for the win. The Indians jumped ahead early and led 15-8 after one quarter, and held a 25-22 halftime edge through winning the battle on the boards.

Oklahoma-bound CJ Noland finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists despite suffering a broken nose early in the first quarter.

The Runnin’ Indians expended a lot of energy on Friday night at Mike Turner Gym as they scored 22 fourth-quarter points to beat Richardson, 71-68, and exact payback.

V’zarion Roberson hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to give WHS the lead, and Noland helped seal it with two from the foul line with 5.4 seconds left. The Indians blocked Richardson’s final 3-point shot for the tie.

Noland and Prince Banks finished with 21 points each to lead the Tribe, and Roberson added 11.

A welcome sight was the return to the lineup of Jalen Lake, a Colorado State signee who scored seven in his belated season debut. DJ Pigford and 6-foot-7 sophomore DarKaun King finished with five each, and Kambren Drummer Jr. had a free throw.

The Tribe zipped out to an early 24-16 lead before Richardson started to chip away at the margin, cutting it to a 37-33 halftime game and then taking the lead in the third quarter.

Casen Wallace led the visiting Eagles with 28 points, followed by Rylan Griffen with 16, Gannon Parker with 14 and Dequinton Williams with 10.

The Runnin’ Indians were idle for the second straight Tuesday this week. They will host 6A No. 12 San Antonio Wagner at Mike Turner Gym on Friday at 6:30 p.m.