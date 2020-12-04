No. 25 Horn escapes WHS with win

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians put a scare into Class 6A No. 25-ranked Mesquite Horn and four-star prospect Jasmine Shavers and kept the game close throughout Tuesday night’s non-district matchup at Mike Turner Gymnasium, but the visiting Lady Jaguars escaped with a 64-60 win.

Mya Williams led the way once again with 19 points for the Lady Indians (2-4), and Ke’Ana Lemott added a season-high 16 points. Other scorers were Chadarian Miles with eight, Taz Valencia with seven, Kyla McBride with six and Brionna Parker with four.

After a first quarter in which Horn took a 10-8 lead, the pace picked up considerably in the second period as Horn (7-1) opened up a 9-point lead, but WHS battled back and kept it a 30-27 game at the half.

Again, the Lady Jags opened up a 9-point lead early in the third, but the Lady Indians rallied and crept to within a bucket at the end of the quarter.

Shavers, a 5-foot-10 guard who has signed with Mississippi State, led all scorers with 29 points for the Lady Jaguars. Dasia Robinson and Da’Lonna Choice added 12 points each.

Horn outrebounded the Lady Indians, 29-22, but WHS shot an outstanding 55 percent from the floor.

The Lady Indians’ basketball game at Everman scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to a possible exposure to COVID-19 among Everman’s team.

The Lady Indians will instead play at Richardson on Saturday, with games at 11:30 a.m. for JV and 1 p.m. for varsity. WHS will also host Plano John Paul II at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. varsity tip.

District 11-6A play is just around the corner for the Lady Indians, who will travel to Waco on Dec. 15. They will tune up with a game at Saginaw Boswell next Friday, Dec. 11.

The Class 6A No. 3-ranked Runnin’ Indians (3-1), meanwhile, were idle on Tuesday and were scheduled to host 6A No. 2 Richardson at MKT in an early-season showdown on Friday night. They will travel to 6A No. 14 McKinney High on Saturday with a 1 p.m. start and will enjoy another open date next Tuesday.