WHS boys hold off Lancaster

Gantlet? What gantlet? The Class 6A No. 3-ranked Waxahachie boys continued to prevail over top-ranked competition on Friday afternoon as the Runnin’ Indians inched past 5A No. 1 Lancaster, 76-74, in non-district play at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Oklahoma-bound CJ Noland led the Runnin’ Indians (3-1) with 25 points, including two clutch free throws with 12.4 seconds that provided the winning margin; and Montez Young Jr. added 22 points and 16 rebounds in the victory. DJ Pigford scored 12 points, Prince Banks and Darkaun King eight each, and Christian O’Donnell one.

Young was on fire to start out, with 12 of his points in the first quarter as WHS scored 24 first-quarter points to lead by eight. The Runnin’ Indians added to their advantage in the second quarter, leading 44-34 at intermission as Pigford hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on one of Noland’s seven assists.

However, the Tigers clawed their way back into the game in the third quarter, nearly erasing their deficit to make it a 58-57 contest headed into the final eight minutes.

Wade Taylor led Lancaster (1-4) with 23 points, while Markies Sykes and Elijah Hughey each finished with 19 points.

The Runnin’ Indians were idle on Tuesday, but they have yet another tasty matchup on the docket as they will host 6A No. 2-ranked Richardson at 6 p.m. Friday at Mike Turner Gymnasium. Richardson was the team that ended the Indians’ playoff run last season in the 6A Region I quarterfinals.

The Indians will also travel to 6A No. 14 McKinney for a game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Girls: Plano 59, WHS 50

The Lady Indians hosted Class 6A No. 5-ranked Plano Senior High on Saturday afternoon at Mike Turner Gymnasium and stayed in the game well into the final eight minutes before dropping a 59-50 decision, falling to 2-3 on the year.

WHS led 6-4 at the end of a defensive first quarter, then senior Mya Williams hit a 3-pointer near the end of the second quarter sending the Lady Indians into the locker room with a 17-16 lead.

SophomoreKyla McBride’s 3-pointer early in the third period put WHS on top at 20-19 and the Lady Indians kept it a 2-point game into the fourth quarter, but from that point on the Lady Wildcats’ transition game took over.

The WHS girls were scheduled to host 6A No. 25 Mesquite Horn on Tuesday night. They will travel to Everman on Saturday at noon as non-district play continues.