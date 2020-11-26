Pulling rank: No. 3 WHS boys rout John Paul II

Daily Light report

Bouncing back from a thrilling but disappointing loss to an extremely-talented iSchool of Lewisville team, the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians lived up to their No. 3 statewide ranking in Class 6A boys on Tuesday, exploding in the second half to blow out private school No. 1 Plano John Paul II, 90-58, at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Big numbers were the order of the day as Oklahoma signee CJ Noland finished with 32 points and Montez Young Jr. poured in 26 points. Prince Banks added 15 points for the Runnin’ Indians, including three 3-pointers that helped the Tribe blow the game wide open in the third quarter.

Other scorers for WHS included D’Marion Callier with six points; and V’Zarion Roberson, DJ Pigford, Christian O’Donnell, Jacob Watson and Kambren Drummer all with two apiece.

The Indians finished 11-of-15 from the free-throw line.

The first quarter was fairly tight as the Runnin’ Indians took a 15-13 early edge, but the Tribe and more specifically, Noland, started to warm up in the second quarter as Noland pumped in 16 of his tallies to expand the Hachie advantage to 40-27 at intermission.

Then the third period turned into what the Runnin’ Indians look like when their new set of Triplets are firing on all cylinders. Banks hit his three treys, Young scored nine and Noland added seven more to his total as WHS outscored John Paul II, 27-10, in the period to take a bulging 67-39 gap into the fourth.

Jaylon Tyson led the Cardinals with 25 points and Manny Obaseki added 15.

The Runnin’ Indians (2-1) were scheduled to host 5A No. 1 Lancaster on Friday in a special matinee at Mike Turner Gymnasium, just before the football Indians’ home game against Waco High.

The Lady Indians (2-2), meanwhile, will return to action on Saturday afternoon at MKT against Arlington Seguin at noon. Their last pre-holiday outing was a 45-41 loss to 5A No. 20-ranked Midlothian on Monday. The WHS girls will also host 6A No. 18 Mesquite Horn on Tuesday at 7 p.m.