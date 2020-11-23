MHS holds off late Lady Indian rally

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians put on a furious fourth-period comeback to make the game close at the end, but the Midlothian Lady Panthers held on for a 45-41 win on Monday afternoon in non-district girls’ basketball action at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

The Lady Panthers (4-2) led at halftime, 21-16, and used an 18-7 third quarter to put the game seemingly out of reach. But WHS responded with an 18-6 fourth quarter of its own to pull within four points.

Mya Williams led the way once again for the Lady Indians (2-2) with 20 points, and Ke’ana Lemott added 11. Other WHS scorers were Scout Burns with four, Kyla McBride with three, Chadarian Miles with two and Brionna Parker with one.

Kadia Ward paced the Lady Panthers with 15 points. Other scorers were Elise Jones with nine, Bailey Davis with eight, Sheridan Silvers with six, Aaniyah Hayes with four and Bailey Probst with three.

The Lady Indians’ non-district game scheduled for Friday evening against Denton Braswell was canceled at short notice.

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, WHS will host Arlington Seguin on Saturday at noon and will also entertain Mesquite Horn next Tuesday at Mike Turner Gymnasium at 7 p.m.

Midlothian was scheduled to host Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday before entering the holiday break. The Lady Panthers will travel to Colleyville Heritage next Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. non-district game.

Boys: iSchool 87, WHS 83

LEWISVILLE — CJ Noland had 42 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, but iSchool of Lewisville held off the Class 6A No. 3-ranked Runnin’ Indians on Friday night, 87-83, in a back-and-forth non-district contest.

A Noland steal and basket made it an 85-83 margin with 10.1 seconds left, but the Cougars put the game away at the charity stripe.

Noland, who signed with Oklahoma on Nov. 11, had 20 points in the first half as the Runnin’ Indians led 21-18 at the end of the first quarter and managed to keep it tied at 47-all at halftime. However, iSchool heated up behind junior Keyonte George and led 68-60 at the end of the third.

George led iSchool with 24 points, followed by Trae Clayton with 16, Cruz Davis with 16 and Jayden Calloway-Brown with 11. The Cougars hit nine 3-pointers and were 29-of-52 from the floor.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for WHS. The Indians (1-1) were scheduled to host 6A private school No. 1 Plano John Paul II on Tuesday afternoon at Mike Turner Gymnasium, and will host 5A No. 1-ranked Lancaster on Friday at 1 p.m.