No. 5 WHS tops Lewisville in opener

LEWISVILLE —Junior Prince Banks had quite a Waxahachie debut with 19 points as the Class 6A No. 5-ranked Runnin’ Indians opened the 2020-2021 season with a 74-59 win over Lewisville on Tuesday night.

Banks, a transfer from Mexia, stepped up his game in the absence of senior Jalen Lake. CJ Noland added 14 points and Montez Young, another transfer, also had 14 points.

Rounding out the scoring for WHS were DJ Pigford with nine points, Darkaun King with eight, Jordan Davis and V’zarion Roberson with three each, and D’Marion Callier and Kambren Drummer with two each.

The Fighting Farmers stayed in the game early with some fast-break baskets, but the Indians opened up a 22-12 lead after one quarter of play. After a break-even second quarter, the Indians took command with a 22-12 third period for a 57-37 advantage.

Kylin Green led Lewisville with 18 points, followed by Tre’Lin Green with 17 and Will Curtis with 11.

The Runnin’ Indians were scheduled to return to Lewisville to take on iSchool on Friday night and will play their home opener on Tuesday afternoon against Plano John Paul II at 1:30 p.m. at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Girls: WHS 64, SOC 43

Continuing a hot start to her senior season, Mya Williams poured in 36 points on Tuesday night as the Lady Indians rolled to a 64-43 win over South Oak Cliff in their first home game of the year at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Kyla McBride added 12 points for the Lady Indians (2-1), who led by one at the end of the first eight minutes but used a 22-8 second and a 19-5 third to seize control.

Other scorers for WHS were Taz Valencia with five, Chadarian Miles and Brionna Parker with three each, Ke’ana Lemott and Scout Burns with two each, and Bre’yunna Blakely with one.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Denton Braswell on Friday night in the second game of a five-game homestand. They will host Midlothian on Monday with tipoff set for 12:30 p.m., then won’t return to action until Saturday, Nov. 28 at noon against Arlington Seguin.