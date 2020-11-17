Lady Indians edged by Pinkston

Daily Light report

DALLAS — The Waxahachie girls’ basketball team kept it close for most of Saturday’s game, but dropped a 64-59 non-district decision to Dallas Pinkston on the road.

Mya Williams paced the Lady Indians (1-1) with 19 points, followed by Kyla McBride with eight and Brionna Parker and Ke’ana Lemott with seven each. Other scorers for WHS were Taz Valencia with five, Scout Burns with four, Chadarian Miles with three, and Bre’yunna Blakely, Tahniya Williams and Rose Alvarado with two each.

Victoria Flores led the Lady Vikings (3-1) with 25 points.

The Lady Indians kept the game within a point at the end of one, but Pinkston opened up a little daylight in the second frame, outscoring WHS 19-14 to take a 30-24 halftime edge. The second half was mostly played on even terms, but the Lady Indians were unable to battle any closer than three points by the end of the third.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host South Oak Cliff in another non-district tilt at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday night. They will host Denton Braswell on Friday at 6:30 p.m.