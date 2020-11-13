Hoops Lady Indians off to winning start

The 2019-2020 girls’ basketball season was one of transition for the Waxahachie Lady Indians — and one that’s long forgotten as the team looks ahead.

A look at Tuesday night’s season opener, in which the Lady Indians beat defending District 6-6A champion Irving MacArthur on the road, 59-54, shows the progress the team made in the offseason under second-year head coach Ashlaa Zuniga. The Lady Indians used their quickness to make 14 steals, and senior Mya Williams hit five 3-point baskets to lead WHS from an early deficit.

WHS trailed 15-7 at the end of one and 26-21 at halftime before Williams’ shooting and sophomore Kyla McBride’s defense lifted the Lady Indians into the lead in the second half.

The Lady Indians were 8-23 last season and 1-13 in the former District 7-6A. But WHS was competitive in a number of games when Williams was in the lineup. Williams missed a number of games in midseason last year but is back at full speed for her senior year.

Other returnees include seniors Taz Valencia, Brionna Parker and Cha’Darian Miles; juniors Tahniya Williams and Rose Alvarado; and sophomore Scout Burns.

The Lady Indians will travel to Dallas Pinkston for a 1 p.m. tip on Saturday and will make their season home debut on Tuesday against South Oak Cliff at Mike Turner Gymnasium. This game will start a nice non-district home stand for WHS, who will host Denton Braswell on Nov. 20; Midlothian on Nov. 23; Arlington Seguin on Nov. 28; and Mesquite Horn on Dec. 1.

District 7-6A play begins for the Lady Indians on Dec 15 at Waco High.