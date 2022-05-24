Indians receive baseball awards

Daily Light report

There were postseason awards aplenty for the Waxahachie Indians following a baseball season in which they finished strong, secured a playoff berth and went three rounds deep. A total of 11 players have received district and state recognition.

Leading the way is senior outfielder and lefthanded pitcher Jared Thomas, a first-team all-District 11-6A choice by the coaches in the district as an outfielder. But Thomas’ value as the staff pitching ace was monumental, as he threw back-to-back no-hitters at the end of the regular season and in the first round of the playoffs.

Thomas, who has signed to play with the University of Texas, has also been selected to play in the 2022 Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 5A-6A All-Star Game on Saturday, June 18 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Sophomore outfielder Zach Pearrow and junior utility player Nash Nichols were also named first-team all-district.

Junior pitcher Kash Thorne, senior outfielder Jacob Cruz and senior designated hitter Bryce Marquardt were chosen to the second team. Designated hitter Chase Pope, infielder Caleb Perry, catcher Jaxson Crow and infielder Lucas Ferguson are honorable mention.

The Indians received academic honors as well, as Pope and Heath Milliken were named to the Texas High School Coaches Association academic all-state squad.

In their final season under longtime coach Tracy Wood, the Indians (16-13-1) started out slowly, getting off to a 2-4 start in the District 11-6A schedule. But the Tribe won seven of their final eight district games to finish tied for third.

Despite having to settle for the district No. 4 seed after a tiebreaker loss to Mansfield, the Indians swept Class 6A No. 14 Bryan in the bi-district round, with Thomas firing his second no-no in as many starts in Game 1 and Thorne pitching 6 2/3 shutout innings in the second game.

The Indians outlasted Tyler Legacy in three games in the area round, but the season ended in a one-game extra-inning 4-1 loss to Rockwall on May 19 in the 6A Region II quarterfinals to place the Tribe among the top 32 teams in the state.