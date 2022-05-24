Maypearl’s year ends in region quarterfinals

Jason Della Rosa

Sherman Herald Democrat

ROCKWALL — The script felt awfully familiar for the Tigers, one they can only hope continues to write an ending that sees them return to the state tournament.

Gunter once again took on Maypearl in the third round of the playoffs and the outcome remained the same, in almost exactly the same fashion.

“We put our ones against each other, same lineups for the second game. Finding a way to win is what matters,” GHS head coach Daryl Hellman said. “We’ve had some close ones. We’ve been in some blowouts. If we get in either type of game, we just want the win.”

Riekkhen Bostick threw a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and a walk which was backed by Trey Oblas going 2-for-3 with a homer, triple, a walk, four RBI and scoring twice as the Tigers defeated the Panthers, 13-0, in six innings to sweep a Class 3A Region II quarterfinal series at Rockwall High School.

Gunter (32-1) advances to face Big Sandy Harmony (23-10) in a region semifinal series at Crandall. Game 1 is 7:30 p.m. on Thursday with Games 2 and 3 at 1 p.m. on Saturday. It is the third straight trip to the fourth round for the defending region champs.

Mason Sadler was 3-for-4, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Landon Pelfrey was 2-for-2, walked and scored, Zach Boland was 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in two and Kaden Rigsby singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored for Gunter, which has won 24 straight games.

Cord Rager singled and walked while Avery Escamilla and Cole Rager singled for Maypearl (21-12), which was trying to make the region semis for the first time since 2017.

Gunter stopped the Panthers from getting there a year ago by winning the opener on a walk-off, in that case a wild pitch, and then a blowout 12-3 decision to cap the sweep.

This time around it was Cooper Wade’s single in the bottom of the seventh which put the Tigers ahead in the series and Maypearl again didn’t have an answer for Gunter’s deep lineup with the Panthers facing elimination.

Bostick retired the first six he faced, four via strikeout, before walking Cord Rager on a 3-2 pitch. Escamilla singled to left with one-out to turn the lineup over but the right-hander induced a popout to short and a flyout to right to keep Maypearl off the board.

That started a string of six straight outs until Cord Rager’s opposite-field single to left with one away in the fifth. Ty Turner then reached on an error and Cole Rager had a two-out single to left to load the bases for the Panthers.

Bostick got a first-pitch groundout to first to end that threat.

Those were the only two innings Maypearl had a base runner.

“He’s doing a good job of getting guys to chase,” Hellman said. “There were a lot of curveballs in the dirt they were swinging at.”

After leaving the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth inning, the Tigers were finally able to enact the run rule in the sixth.

Gunter loaded the bases on singles from Colson Wood and Peyton Aleman before everyone was safe on Wade’s grounder when the Panthers tried for the force at second.

Boland pushed the lead to double digits with an RBI single to center and Sadler made it 2-0 with a two-run hit to center. Oblas had a sac fly to right to close the scoring.

Oblas smacked a two-run triple with one-out in the fourth for an 8-0 lead. Sadler beat out a chopper to short for an infield single and Rigsby walked before the senior first baseman pulled his three-bagger into the right-field corner.

Cade Dodson followed with an RBI single through the right side as the first batter against Heath Graf, who relieved Bailey Ray.

The Tigers got two-out walks by Pelfrey and Bostick but left the bases loaded just like they did in the fifth when Boland led off with an infield single in the hole at short before Sadler and Oblas walked around an out but a pair of groundouts kept the margin at nine.

The Tigers put up five runs in the second inning to make Maypearl’s attempt at a Game 3 unlikely.

Carter Layton had a long single to left center, Pelfrey blooped a single to left and Bostick was safe on his sacrifice when the throw to first pulled Ethan Loera off the bag.

Wade walked to force in a run and then Boland had an RBI groundout to short. The Panthers tried to turn the double play but an error on the throw allowed a second run to score.

Sadler followed with a single and took second on the throw to the plate, setting up Rigsby’s two-run single to center and a 6-0 advantage.

Oblas gave Gunter a 1-0 lead with his two-out home run to right in the top of the first.

“If we get an early lead, I feel like we can go from there with any of the pitchers we have,” Hellman said.