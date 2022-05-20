Rockwall ends Indians’ season in extras

Daily Light report

FORNEY — With Jared Thomas’ pitch count maxed out, the Waxahachie senior and retiring head coach Tracy Wood could only watch as the Rockwall Yellowjackets took the lead in the top of the eighth inning on Thursday night.

A three-run double by Rockwall’s Mac Rose cleared the bases, and the Yellowjackets went on to end the 2022 baseball season for the Indians, 4-1, in a one-game Class 6A Region II quarterfinal playoff game at North Forney High School.

Senior Jacob Cruz attempted to spark a rally with a leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth, but a strikeout and a 4-6-3 double play ended the game.

The Indians ended their season with a 16-13-1 final record. The loss also ends a 15-year run at WHS for Wood, a 35-year coaching veteran who notched his 600th career victory at the beginning of the season. Wood leaves the Indians with 616 career wins.

Thomas took the loss in his final high school start for the Indians, striking out six and walking four in 7 1/3 innings. The University of Texas signee left at 112 pitches in the top of the eighth with the bases loaded, and was charged with all three runs.

Rockwall broke on top 1-0 in the top of the second inning on a walk, a sacrifice and a single to left. The Indians stranded runners at second and third in the bottom of the second inning, and left another on second to end the third.

But in the fourth, the Indians loaded the bases with nobody out and Rockwall starter Cade Crossland, who was at 84 pitches already, was pulled for Rose. The reliever got a strikeout and a fielder’s choice on a forceout at the plate, but Thomas singled home Lucas Ferguson on a liner to left to tie the game at 1-all.

The Yellowjackets attempted a two-out rally in the top of the sixth as Thomas surrendered only his second single of the night and then hit a batter, but Thomas picked off a runner at second to end the threat and the contest stayed knotted.

A tiring Thomas finally hit his pitch count limit and left the mound in the top of the eighth inning as Rockwall loaded the bases with one out. Rose followed with the game-winning hit.

Rockwall (25-10-1) advances to the 6A Region II semifinals and will face the winner between The Woodlands and Spring Grand Oaks next week. The Woodlands took Game 1 of their series, 4-2, on Thursday night.