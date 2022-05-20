No. 2 Gunter nudges Maypearl in Game 1

Daily Light report

ROCKWALL — It was a strong sense of déjà vu for the Maypearl Panthers almost exactly one year after their last Game 1 meeting against the Gunter Tigers.

The Panthers outhit the Tigers by a 5-3 count, but the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Tigers got a walk-off single from Cooper Wade in the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday night to edge the Panthers, 2-1, in the opening game of a best-of-three 3A Region II quarterfinal series at Rockwall High School.

Last year at Justin Northwest, Gunter ultimately walked off with the 1-0 win in the bottom of the 10th on a passed ball after a two-out rally in which the Tigers loaded the bases on two walks and a single.

In Thursday’s contest, Gunter (31-1) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, but the Panthers came back in the top of the sixth to tie it up. That set up the finish, in which Wade ended the game with two out and a full count with runners on the corners.

Junior Tanner Terry went the distance for the Panthers (21-11) in Game 1 and took the hard-luck loss despite throwing a three-hitter.

Starter Isaac Villanueva went 6 2/3 innings for Gunter before leaving as the Panthers put runners on first and second. Cade Dodson retired the only Maypearl batter he faced on a groundout to short, and got the win for the Tigers.

Game 2 is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at Rockwall, with Game 3 to follow if needed. Pearl will be the home team on the third base side for Game 2. The winner moves on to face either Big Sandy Harmony or Gladewater Sabine in the Region II semifinals next week.

Last year at Northwest, Gunter swept the Panthers out of the playoffs, claiming a 12-3 win in Game 2.