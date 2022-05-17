Maypearl survives no-hitter to advance

Daily Light report

ANNA — After being no-hit in Game 1 of their area-round series by Pattonville Prairiland on Friday night, the Maypearl Panthers came roaring back on Saturday at Anna High School, sweeping the final two games to advance to the Class 3A Region II baseball quarterfinals.

The second day went much better for the Panthers, who evened the series with a 4-2 win over the Patriots in the afternoon, then unleashed the crackin’ in the deciding Game 3 for a 17-7 six-inning rout, including an Ethan Loera grand slam in the fifth inning that broke the game open.

Loera finished Game 3 batting 3-for-4 with a double and six RBI total, and Baley Ray added a 3-for-4 game with a solo homer, a double and four runs scored. Aaron Jett also scored four runs for the Panthers.

Billy Teague pitched the first four innings for the Panthers and picked up the win, holding Prairiland to two earned runs on two hits. Heath Graf, who entered in the fifth in what was still a two-run game, pitched two innings for the save.

Prairiland finished the year at 24-7.

The Panthers tied the series after a sloppy Game 2 in which the two teams combined for 10 errors. Ray pitched a complete game for the win, striking out eight and scattering five singles, and also batted 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Cole Rager went 2-for-4 with a double and scored three of Pearl’s four runs.

The series began on a tough note for the Panthers on Friday night as Prairiland ace Caleb Jameson pitched a complete-game no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 1-0 Patriot win. Jameson faced two batters over the minimum number as he walked three and two others reached on a dropped third strike, but three runners were caught stealing.

Tanner Terry pitched a three-hitter of his own for Pearl, but absorbed the tough-luck loss after giving up an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out hit-by-pitch, a wild pitch, a passed ball and an RBI single.

The Panthers will take on 3A No. 2-ranked Gunter (28-1) this weekend in the Region II quarterfinals. Game 1 is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Games 2 and 3 will be at 5 p.m., all at Rockwall-Heath High School.

Celina 4, Life 0

WYLIE — There was no magical comeback for Life Waxahachie this time as Class 4A No. 3 Celina completed a sweep of a 4A Region II area-round series at Wylie High School, 4-0, in Game 2 on Friday night.

The Mustangs finish the season with a 17-12 overall record.

Baylor commit R.J. Ruais pitched a two-hit shutout and added a homer at the plate for Celina. Ruais struck out 14 batters with one walk and had a two-run shot as part of a three-run fifth inning.

Celina (27-3-1) also got a double from Tennessee Tech commit Jackson Rooker as the Bobcats picked up their 23rd consecutive win.

Celina will play Alvarado or Van Alstyne in the Region II-quarterfinal round.