Mustangs drop Game 1 to No. 3 Celina

Daily Light report

WYLIE — The Life Waxahachie Mustangs suffered an 8-3 loss to Class 4A No. 3-ranked Celina in Game 1 of their Class 4A Region II area-round series at Wylie High School on Thursday night. But last year against the same team, the Mustangs opened the series in an 0-1 hole and rallied to win the series.

The Mustangs (17-11) made it a 4-3 game in the top of the fourth inning before the Bobcats pulled away to take the upper hand in the series. Celina (26-3-1) scored four runs in the sixth to pick up its 22nd consecutive win.

Cole Marthiljohni struck out 10 over six innings for Celina, allowing three earned runs, four hits and one walk. Chase Shipman had two hits, including a double, for the Mustangs.

Game 2 was scheduled for Friday night in Wylie, and Game 3 (if necessary) would take place at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner will play either Van Alstyne or Alvarado in the Region II quarterfinals.

Life last season upset the Bobcats with a Game 3 walk-off win as catcher Joey Olveda scored pinch runner Mitch Mamola with a single in the bottom of the seventh.

In other action, the Waxahachie Indians (14-11-1) are taking on Tyler Legacy in the area round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday night at Richards Park. Games 2 and 3 will be at Tyler’s Mike Carter Field beginning at 2 p.m.

In Class 3A Region II, Maypearl and Pattonville Prairiland were scheduled to get their area-round series underway at Anna High School on Friday night. Games 2 and 3, if needed, will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in Anna. The winner advances to take on either Gunter or Whitesboro next week.

Bosqueville 10, Italy 0, (6)

WACO — The Italy baseball team’s 2022 season came to an abrupt end as Bosqueville pulled away for a 10-0 six-inning run-rule win in a one-game Class 2A Region II area-round playoff on Thursday night at Waco ISD Veterans Field.

The Gladiators were held to one hit, an infield single by Omar De La Hoya in the top of the second inning.

The Bulldogs removed the suspense early, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first and adding two more in the second.

Bosqueville (15-3) moves on and will face either Tolar or Mart next week in the region quarterfinals.

FW Covenant 2, OCS 1

ARLINGTON —Ovilla Christian School took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday night, but Fort Worth Covenant scored two runs to pull out a 2-1 win in a TAPPS regional round game at Arlington Bowie High School.

The Eagles had only three hits, with two by Micah Ward, who finished 2-for-3. Caleb Bjerke added a double.

Michael Langford scored courtesy runner Noah Fitch from third on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth, giving OCS a 1-0 lead. But in the fateful sixth, an error on a bunt led to two unearned runs off starter Lucas Seymore, who finished with seven strikeouts in six innings of work. The Eagles were retired in order in the top of the seventh.

On Tuesday, the Eagles (18-5-1) advanced with an 8-1 area-round victory over Abilene Christian, breaking open the game with a five-run sixth inning.

Langford, Seymore and Gavin Wester each drove in three runs for OCS, and Tucker Navarro added an RBI and two runs scored. Andrew Herndon went the distance for the win, allowing one unearned run on six hits with six strikeouts.