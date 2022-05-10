Pair of pitching gems lift WHS to area round

Daily Light report

It goes without saying that having Jared Thomas as the No. 1 option on the mound is an important asset for the Waxahachie Indians in the Class 6A Region II playoffs. Especially if the string of hitless innings continues.

Behind University of Texas-bound lefthander Thomas’ second straight no-hitter and an equally-effective Game 2 effort by junior righty Kash Thorne, the Indians swept the 6A No. 14-ranked and top-seeded Bryan Vikings in a stunning bi-district upset, winning 6-0 on Friday in Bryan and 2-0 on Saturday at Richards Park.

Up next for the Tribe (14-11-1) is an area-round series against Tyler Legacy, which got past Wylie in three games after winning two on Saturday to overcome an 0-1 series deficit. Game 1 will be Friday at Richards Park at 7 p.m., with Games 2 and 3 set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.

Thomas threw 95 pitches and struck out nine in Friday’s complete-game no-no on the road, walking four. One Viking base runner reached on an error. At the dish, Thomas also helped his own cause by batting 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored.

Thomas has not allowed a hit since April 15, a string of 21 2/3 consecutive innings.

Caleb Perry added a two-RBI single to key a four-run top of the first inning for the Indians, staking Thomas to a 4-0 lead before Thomas even threw a pitch. Chase Pope added an RBI groundout, and Perry later scored from third on a wild pitch.

The Indians added two more runs in the seventh as Joel Jurkash and Jaxson Crow both scored on a wild pitch.

On Saturday, the Indians returned to the friendly confines and got 6 2/3 shutout innings from Thorne as they clinched the series sweep.

Thorne hit his pitch count limit in the seventh and had to leave with an out to go. After Cade Sims came on in relief and walked the only batter he faced, the Tribe called on Thomas to get the final out, and the southpaw induced a grounder to Perry at third to end the series.

Perry was 2-for-3 and drove in both WHS runs as he singled home Thomas in the first and drove in Jacob Cruz in the third. Cruz finished 2-for-2 on the day.