Life draws area rematch after sweep

Daily Light report

DALLAS — The Life Waxahachie baseball team made quick work of North Dallas on Friday as the Mustangs swept a Friday doubleheader, 13-3 and 11-1, at Pleasant Grove Field in the bi-district round of the Class 4A Region II playoffs.

The Mustangs scored at least one run in every inning of the doubleheader except the second inning of Game 1.

The Mustangs (17-10) advance to an area-round rematch with Celina, which is ranked No. 3 in the state in 4A. The series will be played at Wylie High School with Game 1 at 7 p.m. Thursday, Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday, and Game 3 (if necessary) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Life last season upset the Bobcats with a Game 3 walk-off win.

On Friday, Game 1 went the full seven innings as the Mustangs took a 13-3 victory. Three players — Mitchell Mamola, Colton Blakley and Tahir Williams — had three hits each as Life finished with 17 total. Kaden Mayfield added a triple and two hits total, and Kris Valdez and JeShua Naut also had two hits.

Mamola went the distance for the win, allowing four hits and striking out six.

In the nightcap, Jose Olvedo pitched a six-inning one-hitter in a 13-3 six-inning win, with the only North Dallas run scoring on a passed ball in the third inning.

Hits were harder to come by in Game 2, but the Mustangs scored six runs in the fourth inning to take control. Leading the way was Williams, who was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBI. Chase Shipman finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Forney def. Midlothian 2-1

With a 1-0 series lead following Colton Clawson’s complete-game shutout and coming back to Ronnie Clanton Field on Saturday, the Midlothian Panthers were in good position in their Class 5A Region II bi-district matchup against Forney.

The Jackrabbits’ bats, however, were too much for the Panthers to overcome, and the season ended for MHS with losses of 15-2 and 11-1 in the final two games of the series.

The Panthers (13-12-2) scored both of their runs in Saturday’s Game 2 in the first inning as Michael Gray doubled and scored on an error off the bat of Patrick Hudson, and Hudson in turn scored from second on an error on a Blaine Bradshaw grounder to third.

The Jackrabbits, though, took control in the next half-inning with five runs. They added one in the fourth, five in the sixth and four more in the seventh, finishing with 14 hits on the game.

The result forced a deciding Game 3, and it was a competitive contest right up until the bottom of the sixth, when it all fell apart for the Panthers. Forney scored nine runs to end the game on the run rule on seven hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch.

An error on a Bradshaw grounder to short allowed Hudson to score in the top of the first, giving MHS a 1-0 lead before Forney scored two in the third to take the lead. That was all the scoring until the disastrous sixth.

In Game 1 on Friday in Forney, the Panthers won, 2-0, on Clawson’s four-hit shutout. MHS had the benefit of only one base hit, on Kyzer Harrington’s single in the top of the first inning.

MHS took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Dakota Meadows scored on a double play ball, and added one more in the seventh when pinch runner Dalton Dick was safe on a play at the plate on a Braiden Petty grounder to short.

Van Alstyne def. Heritage 2-0

Each game of this past weekend’s Class 4A Region II bi-district baseball playoff series was there for the taking for the Heritage Jaguars — but both times, it slipped away in the sixth inning.

The Jags couldn’t put away the fourth-seeded Van Alstyne Panthers late in each game, and the Panthers took wins of 3-2 on Friday and 4-3 on Saturday to sweep the Jags out of the postseason. Game 2 ended with the potential game-tying run tagged out at the plate.

Heritage ended the season with a record of 22-8-1, winning the District 10-4A championship.

In Saturday’s Game 2 in Van Alstyne, the Jags scored all three of their runs in the third inning on Zane Klish’s three-run homer and took a 3-1 advantage into the bottom of the sixth, looking to extend the series to a deciding rubber game — but the Panthers had other ideas as they scored three runs in the inning, aided by two HHS errors.

The Jags had a chance in the seventh when freshman Carter Rutenbar walked with one out. One out later, Hunter Trojacek singled to right, and the throw in went wide as Rutenbar rounded third and headed home. But the Panther catcher retrieved the ball and threw to the pitcher covering home for the tagout, ending the game and the Jags’ season.

Trojacek and Andrew Graham each finished 2-for-4 and Carter Pace was 2-for-2 with two doubles as the Jags outhit Van Alstyne 10-5. But the Jags stranded seven base runners and also committed four errors in the field.

Klish’s three-run bomb to left on a 1-1 count with two out in the third scored Rutenbar and Graham ahead of him, and staked HHS to a 3-1 lead which held up until the sixth.

Friday’s Game 1 at HHS went much the same, with the Panthers scoring two runs in the top of the sixth to erase a one-run lead. A line double play ended the home half of the sixth, and the Jags were retired on three strikeouts in the seventh.

Van Alstyne opened the game with a run, but HHS pulled even in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Roman Cariaga. The Jags took the lead in the fourth on a Klish single to left.

Graham went the full seven innings for the Jags and struck out 11 while allowing only two earned runs on six hits, but took the loss — his first in two seasons.

Van Alstyne advanced to face Alvarado in a best-of-three area-round series at Carrollton Turner on Friday and Saturday.

Maypearl def. Paradise 2-1

ENNIS — The Maypearl Panthers found themselves in a battle the entire way against Paradise, but pulled out a 5-4 win in nine innings in the deciding game to advance in the Class 3A Region II bracket,

Maypearl won Game 1, 7-2, on Friday, but Paradise forced a Game 3 on Saturday with a 1-0 win.

The Panthers will face Pattonville Prairiland in an area-round series this weekend. The winner will take on either Gunter or Whitesboro in the 3A Region II quarterfinals.

Melissa def. Ferris 2-0

MELISSA — The Ferris Yellowjackets gave a good account of themselves against a powerful Melissa team bound for Class 5A, but the Cardinals prevailed in their weekend Class 4A Region II bi-district series.

In Game 1 on Friday in Crandall, the Jackets fell to the Cardinals, 9-4. The series moved to Melissa’s Z-Plex for Game 2 on Saturday, and the Cardinals used a grand slam by Caleb Otlewski in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good in a 6-3 win.

Melissa advances and will play Hillsboro on Friday night in a one-game area playoff in Celina.

Italy def. Wortham 2-1

ITALY — The Italy Gladiators were stretched to a Game 3 by Wortham on Saturday, but the Gladiators won, 16-9, to advance to the 2A Region II area round.

Following five lead changes in the opening innings of Game 3, the Gladiators broke it open with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Gladiators won, 10-5, on Friday before dropping Saturday’s Game 2 to Wortham in a slugfest, 16-15.

Italy will face Bosqueville in a best-of-three series this weekend.