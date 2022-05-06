Eagles give coach Hayes win No. 500

Daily Light report

OVILLA — The Ovilla Christian School Eagles overcame a two-run deficit with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and beat Fort Worth Temple Christian, 9-8, on Tuesday night for the 500th win for longtime head coach Greg Hayes.

Michael Langford finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI for the Eagles, including the go-ahead RBI in the sixth.. Micah Ward was 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and two RBI, both of which tied the game in the sixth.

Five pitchers combined efforts on the night for OCS, with Nick Lassiter picking up the win with 1 2/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief.

The Eagles (17-4-1) await their next opponent in the TAPPS playoffs.

In UIL baseball series involving Ellis County teams, Waxahachie (14-11-1) was set to travel to Bryan for Game 1 of a Class 6A Region II series on Friday night. Game 2 and 3 are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Richards Park.

Other weekend bi-district series include Midlothian vs. Forney; Midlothian Heritage vs. Van Alstyne; Life Waxahachie vs. North Dallas; Ferris vs. Melissa; Maypearl vs. Paradise; and Italy vs. Wortham.

In softball, Red Oak faces Sulphur Springs in the Class 5A Region II area round, and Italy takes on Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn in Class 2A Region II. The Red Oak-Sulphur Springs series is scheduled to conclude on Monday in Grand Saline at 5 p.m.