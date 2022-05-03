WHS settles for No. 4 playoff seed

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Indians closed out the 2022 regular season with a 3-0 shutout victory over the DeSoto Eagles on Friday night, but will have to settle for the No. 4 seed out of District 11-6A after a 6-5 tiebreaker loss to Mansfield High on Saturday afternoon at Ronnie Clanton Field in Midlothian.

The Indians (12-11-1, 9-6) will face the District 12-6A champion Bryan Vikings in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs. Game 1 will be Friday in Bryan at 7 p.m., with Games 2 and 3 taking place at Richards Park beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets for Friday’s game are available at https://bryanvikings.net/HTtickets, and tickets for Saturday are available at https://hachiesports.org/HTtickets. There will be no cash sales at the gate at either location, according to WISD Athletics.

In a back-and-forth Saturday contest in the Cement City, the Tigers got an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie and held on for the win after WHS loaded the bases with two out in the home half and had the potential winning run at second base before a flyout to center ended it.

The Indians were held to five hits, but three of them went for extra bases as Bryce Marquardt, Kelley Jenkins and Jaxson Crow each stroked a double. Jared Thomas and Nash Nichols each drew three walks, and Thomas scored twice. Marquardt was hit by a pitch three times.

Lucas Ferguson and Cade Sims shared mound duties on short notice. Sims drew the short end of the stick despite allowing no earned runs on two hits in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Saturday’s game started auspiciously enough for WHS as a Zach Pearrow squeeze bunt turned into a hit, and Thomas scored on a throwing error on the play for a 2-0 advantage after one. Back-to-back two-baggers by Marquardt and Crow in the second stanza made it 3-0.

Mansfield (14-12-1, 10-5) tied it with three in the third and edged ahead with one run each in the fourth and fifth to lead 5-3. But in the bottom of the fifth, Thomas scored on a wild pitch and Crow walked with the bags juiced to make it a brand-new ballgame.

On Friday night in DeSoto, with a postseason berth already in hand, the Indians snoozed through the first five innings. But finally, the Tribe awakened with two runs in the top of the sixth inning, and added one more tally for good measure in the top of the seventh to finish off the Eagles.