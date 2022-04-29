Thomas no-hitter clinches Tribe playoffs

Daily Light report

What a way for the Waxahachie Indians to clinch a playoff berth — with a no-hitter by lefthander Jared Thomas on Senior Night.

Thomas struck out 17 batters and allowed only three base runners in a 6-0 victory over DeSoto on Tuesday night at Richards Park. The University of Texas baseball signee threw only 86 pitches.

Thomas walked one, and two DeSoto players each reached on a dropped third strike in the second and fourth innings. Each time, Thomas struck out the side anyway, creating the statistical anomaly of two four-strikeout innings.

The Indians (11-10-1, 8-5), after a 2-4 start in district play, moved into a tie for third place with Mansfield High and maintained a one-game edge over fifth-place Duncanville with one game left. WHS swept both games against Duncanville this season, and owns the tiebreaker.

The Indians managed six hits, but that was plenty enough offense as sophomore Parker Thomas and senior Lucas Ferguson each had a double.

Kejuan Burnett took the loss for the Eagles.

In addition to Jared Thomas and Ferguson, the Indians honored a total of 12 seniors at Tuesday night’s game: Chase Pope, Jonathon Middleton, Cade Sims, Heath Milliken, Garret Bruce, Bryce Marquardt, Caleb Perry, Javon Price, Zander Martinez and Jacob Cruz.

The Tribe was scheduled to travel to DeSoto on Friday night for the final regular-season game. Playoff details will be announced this weekend.