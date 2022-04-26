Rolling Tribe finishes 2-game sweep of Waco

Daily Light report

The path to the baseball postseason is all downhill for the Waxahachie Indians following Friday night’s emphatic victory at Richards Park.

The Indians scored runs in every inning and ended the evening early with a 14-3 run-rule rout of Waco High in District 11-6A action, completing a home-and-home sweep of the Lions.

The Indians (10-10-1, 7-5) stayed squarely on track for a playoff berth as they entered this week’s final series against seventh-place DeSoto, with Tuesday’s home finale at Richards Park.

The Tribe only had seven hits total, but took advantage of five Waco errors and nine walks. Leading the way was Bryce Marquardt, who was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Nash Nichols’ two-run triple in the fifth inning ended the game on the run rule.

Senior Jared Thomas pitched the first three innings and retired all nine batters faced in order, striking out five.

The Indians jumped on top 2-0 after one inning of play as Jacob Cruz scored on a passed ball and Lucas Ferguson brought in Zach Pearrow with a booted pop fly. Marquardt’s RBI hit in the second made it 3-0.

Then in the third, WHS opened up more daylight as Kash Thorne drove in two runs, Marquardt followed with a two-RBI single and Cruz had an RBI hit for an 8-0 lead.

The district season wraps up at DeSoto on Friday at 7 p.m.