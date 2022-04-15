Indians hold off Mansfield on road

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — Tuesday night’s thunderstorms shook up the schedule for the Waxahachie Indians, but they weathered the change quite well with a 4-3 victory over the Mansfield Tigers on Wednesday night.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Richards Park to open a home-and-home District 11-6A series, but was postponed because of the weather threat. Ultimately the series sites were flip-flopped as Richards Park remained too soggy for play.

The second game of the series was rescheduled for Richards Park on Friday night.

The Indians (8-9-1, 5-4) were quiet for most of the night, but erupted for all four of their runs in the top of the fourth inning, after the Tigers had opened with all three of their runs in the bottom of the first.

Sophomore Zach Pearrow did the most damage with his bat, going 2-for-3 on the night with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored. Jared Thomas, Bryce Marquardt and Caleb Perry each singled and scored, and Jacob Cruz added a hit.

Stepping in for the save once again was junior Kash Thorne, who faced the minimum nine batters without a hit allowed. Thorne entered in the top of the fifth with nobody out and the bases loaded and immediately put out the fire with a called strikeout and a 6-3 double play turned by shortstop Lucas Ferguson.

Thorne also induced another double play to Ferguson to end the sixth with the game still on a knife’s edge.

Marquardt settled down after a rough first inning and pitched the first four-plus innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits but getting his pitch count up with five walks.

Two walks, a single, an error and a sacrifice fly staked the Tigers to an early 3-0 lead, and as the Indians were retired in order in each of the first three innings it looked like it was going to be a long night. But the second time around the lineup against MHS starter Xavier Hirsch, the Tribe found better success.

Thomas and Marquardt each singled to start the fourth, and Pearrow followed by doubling both home on a liner to right. Later in the inning, an error at short off the bat of Jaxson Crow brought in both Pearrow and Perry to give WHS the lead.

Following Friday night’s game, the Indians will travel down Interstate 35 to Waco on Tuesday night with first pitch set for 7 p.m. They will host the Lions next Friday night at Richards Park.