Indians complete sweep of Duncanville

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie baseball Indians were finally able to complete their first season sweep of a District 11-6A home-and-home series on Friday night.

Behind a strong six-inning mound performance from lefthander Jared Thomas, the Indians squeaked out a 3-1 victory over the Duncanville Panthers at Richards Park, evening their district record at 4-4.

Thomas held the Panthers to three singles and struck out nine in the win while walking five. Kash Thorne, who has settled into the role of closer for the Tribe, struck out the side in the seventh to earn a save.

WHS managed to put together six hits, including a Kelley Jenkins RBI double that gave the Indians the lead.

The Panthers broke on top 1-0 in the top of the third inning when Thomas walked a batter with the bases loaded, but the senior worked out of the jam and didn’t allow a runner past first the rest of his stint.

The Indians tied it in the bottom of the inning when Thomas hit into an error at short, allowing Westin Herrell to score from second base.

In the fourth, Caleb Perry singled with one out. On the very next pitch, Jenkins roped a double to left to bring Perry around, and the Indians were on top 2-1. They added an insurance run in the fifth when Zach Pearrow singled home Nash Nichols, who was courtesy-running for catcher Jaxson Crow.

The Indians (7-9-1 overall) were scheduled to start a District 11-6A series against Mansfield High at Richards Park on Tuesday night. They will travel to Mansfield for the second game on Friday with first pitch set for 7 p.m.