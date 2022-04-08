WHS pulls away for win at Duncanville

Indians string together runs, get solid pitching in first game of series

Daily Light report
Waxahachie second baseman Joel Jurkash (18) tries to turn a double play after receiving a throw from shortstop Caleb Perry during a March game against Red Oak at Richards Park. The Indians won at Duncanville on Tuesday night, 10-2.

DUNCANVILLE — The Waxahachie Indians got a solid combined effort on the mound from Bryce Marquardt and Kash Thorne, and put together their offense in a 10-2 victory over the Duncanville Panthers on Tuesday night in a District 11-6A game.

Marquardt pitched the first four innings for the win, allowing no earned runs on two hits. Thorne finished up with three scoreless innings to earn a save.

Marquardt was also 2-for-5 at the plate with a stolen base and two runs scored. Zach Pearrow tripled and had two RBI, and Heath Milliken had a two-run homer for the Indians (6-9-1, 3-4).

WHS broke on top to start the game as Jacob Cruz walked with the bases loaded and Lucas Ferguson scored on a wild pitch. After a pair of errors resulted in Duncanville tying the game in the bottom of the first, Pearrow came through with his two-run triple with two out in the second, scoring Joel Jurkash and Marquardt to give the Tribe the lead for good.

In the fifth, Kelley Jenkins had a pinch-hit single to drive in Caleb Perry, and Jenkins in turn scored on a Westin Herrell bloop to right to make it 6-2. Two more runs scored in the inning on an outfield error off the bat of Marquardt.

Milliken’s homer in the top of the seventh capped a huge night for the Indians.

The Indians were scheduled to host the Panthers on Friday night at Richards Park to complete the home-and-home series. They will travel to Ennis for a non-district game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and will start a new 11-6A series against Mansfield High at Richards Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m.