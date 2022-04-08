WHS pulls away for win at Duncanville

Daily Light report

DUNCANVILLE — The Waxahachie Indians got a solid combined effort on the mound from Bryce Marquardt and Kash Thorne, and put together their offense in a 10-2 victory over the Duncanville Panthers on Tuesday night in a District 11-6A game.

Marquardt pitched the first four innings for the win, allowing no earned runs on two hits. Thorne finished up with three scoreless innings to earn a save.

Marquardt was also 2-for-5 at the plate with a stolen base and two runs scored. Zach Pearrow tripled and had two RBI, and Heath Milliken had a two-run homer for the Indians (6-9-1, 3-4).

WHS broke on top to start the game as Jacob Cruz walked with the bases loaded and Lucas Ferguson scored on a wild pitch. After a pair of errors resulted in Duncanville tying the game in the bottom of the first, Pearrow came through with his two-run triple with two out in the second, scoring Joel Jurkash and Marquardt to give the Tribe the lead for good.

In the fifth, Kelley Jenkins had a pinch-hit single to drive in Caleb Perry, and Jenkins in turn scored on a Westin Herrell bloop to right to make it 6-2. Two more runs scored in the inning on an outfield error off the bat of Marquardt.

Milliken’s homer in the top of the seventh capped a huge night for the Indians.

The Indians were scheduled to host the Panthers on Friday night at Richards Park to complete the home-and-home series. They will travel to Ennis for a non-district game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and will start a new 11-6A series against Mansfield High at Richards Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m.