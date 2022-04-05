Chances slip away for Indians in loss to Horns

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Indians kept looking for an offensive breakthrough in the later innings on Friday night at Richards Park, but the Cedar Hill Longhorns made their lead hold up as they won, 5-4, to sweep the District 11-6A home-and-home series.

Both teams scored all of their runs in the first three innings as the Indians left a total of 14 runners on base. WHS stranded runners in scoring position in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings and had the potential game-tying run tagged out at home in the sixth.

Senior starter Jared Thomas left after a wild three innings in which he allowed five runs on four hits, walked six and hit four batters. In relief, Kash Thorne shined with four scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and walking one while whiffing four.

Chase Pope was 2-for-3 at the dish and scored a run, and Lucas Ferguson, Zach Pearrow and Westin Herrell added an RBI each for the Tribe.

After Cedar Hill took a 2-0 lead to open the game on a walk and a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, the Indians got one back in the bottom of the first on Pearrow’s sacrifice fly, scoring Bryce Marquardt.

In the second, WHS answered the Longhorns with two runs. Ferguson walked with the bases loaded to force in Nash Nichols, and Garret Bruce stole home to make it 4-3. In the third, Herrell singled home Pope to wrap up the scoring.

The Indians had numerous opportunities in the final four innings but never got the breakthrough hit.

Tavion Vaughns was 2-for-2 for Cedar Hill with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. The Indians got the pitch count up against Longhorn starter Isaac Goddard, who left after four innings, but reliever Ivan Parnatz threw three shutout innings in relief.

The Indians (5-9-1, 2-4) were scheduled to travel to Duncanville on Tuesday night as district play continues. They will turn around and host the Panthers on Friday at 7 p.m. at Richards Park.