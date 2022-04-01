Cedar Hill rallies to edge visiting Indians

Daily Light report

CEDAR HILL — The trend of alternating victories and setbacks in District 11-6A baseball continued for the Waxahachie Indians on the road Tuesday night.

The Indians took a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the host Longhorns scored four runs to take the lead for good on four hits and three walks, one intentional, in a 6-4 final result.

Chase Pope was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, and Lucas Ferguson was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Indians. Jaxson Crow and Garett Bruce each added a single to round out the WHS total of six hits.

Caleb Perry was strong through four innings, but Cedar Hill finally got to him in the fifth. Ferguson pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.

Pope’s double followed by Bruce’s single in the second inning put the Indians on top 2-0. The Longhorns tied it with single runs in the next two innings. But a two-run single to left by Ferguson in the top of the fifth gave WHS the lead back temporarily.

The Indians (5-8-1, 2-3) were scheduled to host the Longhorns at Richards Park on Friday evening to complete the home-and-home series. They will travel to Duncanville on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. first pitch.