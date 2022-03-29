Indians finish weekend with splits all around

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Indians were forced to settle for another split of a District 11-6A home-and-home series on Friday night. However, they did get a measure of payback on Saturday as they atoned for their season-opening loss.

The Indians briefly took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a Lucas Ferguson two-run homer, but Mansfield Lake Ridge answered with four in the home half of the inning and went on to a 7-2 win, evening the Indians’ district record at 2-2.

Ferguson’s homer was one of only three hits on the night for WHS as Caleb Perry and Jacob Cruz each added a single. Lake Ridge’s Nick Yates went the distance and struck out eight for the win, walking four.

On Saturday, the Indians returned home to Richards Park and picked up a convincing 12-0 non-district victory over Red Oak, answering their 8-2 loss to the Hawks in the season-opener at the beginning of March.

Garret Bruce was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBI, and Perry was 2-for-2 with two RBI, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored. #31 added two hits.

Four pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout for the Indians, with Perry tossing the first three innings for the win. Ferguson, Zach Pearrow and Cooper Contreras also got in the scorebook.

Zack Castro and Joshwa Jantes had the two hits for Red Oak (11-7).

After a scoreless first inning, WHS scored seven runs in the second and never looked back as they added one in the third and four more in the fourth.

The Tribe was scheduled to travel to Cedar Hill on Tuesday to start another 11-6A home-and-home series. They will entertain the Longhorns at Richards Park on Friday at 7 p.m.