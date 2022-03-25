Wood wins 300th at WHS as Indians edge Lake Ridge

Daily Light report

Yet another Waxahachie High School coaching milestone was attained on Wednesday night on the baseball diamond at Richards Park.

Indians head coach Tracy Wood won his 300th game with the Tribe as they beat Mansfield Lake Ridge, 3-2, in District 11-6A play. Just three weeks ago, Wood notched his 600th career victory overall.

Wood graduated from North Little Rock (Ark.) High School and obtained his degree from the University of Central Arkansas. He began his coaching career in 1987 and started coaching in WISD in 2007.

In Wednesday’s game, the Indians scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning without the benefit of a hit, erasing a 2-0 deficit.

Jacob Cruz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Joel Jurkash with the first run, and Bryce Marquardt followed by drawing a walk to force in the tying run. Kelley Jenkins was also hit by a pitch with the sacks still juiced, bringing in Cade Sims with the eventual winning run.

Zach Pearrow was 2-for-2 on the night, Nash Nichols added a double and Jurkash singled to round out the Indians’ total of four hits.

Sims was the winning pitcher in relief for the Indians, who improved to 2-1 in district. Sims slammed the door shut with three hitless innings, striking out four and walking three, one of which was intentional. Marquardt tossed the first four frames, allowing two runs on seven hits.

Lake Ridge took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a one-out double by Carter Olson, and added a run in the third on a Ryan Black solo homer to center.

The game was pushed back a day because of a still-wet field caused by Monday’s storms.

WHS was scheduled to travel to Lake Ridge on Friday night to complete the home-and-home series. They will host Red Oak at Richards Park in a non-district affair on Saturday at 1 p.m., then will travel to Cedar Hill on Tuesday to start another 11-6A home-and-home series.