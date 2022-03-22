WHS settles for split with Midway

Daily Light report

Turnabout was fair play for the Waxahachie Indians and Midway Panthers as the road team prevailed in each of their home-and-home meetings last week.

The Indians hosted Midway at Richards Park on Friday night, and the visitors came away with a 6-3 win to leave both teams with a 1-1 record in District 11-6A play.

The Tribe couldn’t break through against Midway starter Jeremiah Arnett, who went the distance on the mound. A two-run homer by Gabriel Watson was costly, as well as a pair of doubles and two RBI by Panther Tyson Flaig.

The Indians will play a home-and-away series against Mansfield Lake Ridge this week, beginning with a rescheduled Wednesday night game at Richards Park at 7 p.m. that was moved from Tuesday because of wet grounds. The series shifts to Lake Ridge on Friday for a 7 p.m. first pitch.

Softball moved to WHS

The Lady Indians’ scheduled softball game on Tuesday night was moved from Mansfield High's diamond to the WHS turf field at the Midkiff Athletic Complex due to field conditions following Monday’s rain.

The Lady Indians (9-5, 3-1) were idle this past weekend after registering back-to-back run-rule wins over Cedar Hill and Duncanville.