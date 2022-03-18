Indians open district with win

Daily Light report

HEWITT — The Waxahachie baseball Indians won their District 11-6A debut, scoring all six of their runs in the top of the fourth inning for a 6-4 victory over the Midway Panthers on Tuesday night.

Bryce Marquardt started on the mound and picked up the win with 5 2/3 innings of work, and Kash Thorne closed out the game to earn the save.

The Indians finished with six hits. Defense was shaky throughout as the Panthers and Indians committed four errors each.

The host Panthers broke on top on the bottom of the third inning on a passed ball and an RBI groundout. But the Tribe responded in a big way in the following half-inning, taking the lead for good.

The Indians were scheduled to host Midway at Richards Park on Friday night. They will play a home-and-away series against Mansfield Lake Ridge next week, beginning with a 7 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday night at Richards Park as district play continues.