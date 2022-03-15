Indians tie Plano East at Medford tourney

Daily Light report

FORT WORTH — The Waxahachie baseball Indians rallied to knot the score in the top of the fourth inning, and that’s how the contest ended as the Indians wrapped up the weather-curtailed Drew Medford Memorial Tournament with a 3-3 seven-inning tie against Plano East on Saturday afternoon at Arlington Heights High School.

The Indians were held to just two hits, but they made them count as Caleb Perry tripled and Bryce Marquardt doubled. Perry pitched the first three innings for the Indians, allowing three runs on four hits. Cade Sims tossed the final four innings with six strikeouts, giving up just two hits.

In a seesaw first few innings, the Indians scratched out a run in the top of the first as Jacob Cruz walked, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Kelley Jenkins’ sacrifice fly.

Plano East tied it with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first, but WHS reclaimed the upper hand in the second on Perry’s triple to center and Jaxson Crow’s sac fly.

The Panthers scored twice in the third to go in front, but the Indians manufactured the tying run in the fourth as Lucas Ferguson walked, advanced on Perry’s successful sac bunt, took third on a wild pitch and stole home on a double steal as courtesy runner Westin Herrell stayed in a rundown long enough for Ferguson to score.

WHS threatened to take the lead in the top of the seventh with a pair of walks, but stranded the go-ahead run at second.

Friday’s slate of tournament games was cancelled because of inclement weather.

The Tribe was scheduled to open District 11-6A play on Tuesday evening at Waco Midway. The Indians will turn around and host the Panthers at Richards Park on Friday at 7 p.m. as the district uses a weekly home-and-home schedule.