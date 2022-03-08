Indians emerge from Dulin Memorial with 2 wins

Daily Light report

The Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament gave the Waxahachie baseball Indians a chance to see what things the team needs to improve on, as the Indians wound up with two wins and four losses in the annual classic at Richards Park.

The Indians (2-5) closed out the tournament on Saturday with an 8-2 loss to Midlothian. The visiting Panthers scored three first-inning runs and never trailed.

Caleb Perry and Chase Pope each doubled in a run for the Indians, and Westin Herrell added a single for the only other WHS safety.

Things went better for the Tribe on Friday evening as they drilled Tyler Legacy, 11-1 in five innings for head coach Tracy Wood’s 601st career victory. WHS ended the game on the run rule with three runs in the fifth inning.

Leading the way was Jacob Cruz, who was 2-for-3 with a triple, two stolen bases, four RBI and two runs scored. Zach Pearrow was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and Bryce Marquardt, Kelley Jenkins and Pope each added doubles.

Lucas Ferguson pitched the first four innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits. Jaxson Crow took off the catcher’s gear for an inning on the mound and retired all three batters faced with two strikeouts.

However, the Indians took on Mansfield Legacy and the bats went quiet again in a 4-0 loss to the Broncos on Friday night. The Indians managed two hits, including a Herrell double.

WHS opened the tournament on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Forney that marked coach Wood’s win No. 600, but followed with a 7-1 loss to Bryant, Ark. later in the day.

The Indians will compete in the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament beginning on Thursday at Mansfield Summit. They will take on Fort Worth All Saints at 4 p.m. and the host Summit jaguars at 6:30 p.m., then will head to Aledo to play Arlington at 4 p.m. and Aledo at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. WHS will close out against Plano East at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Fort Worth Arlington Heights.