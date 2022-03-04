Another milestone win for a legendary WHS coach

Daily Light report

Last week’s bad weather only delayed the celebration for Waxahachie baseball coach Tracy Wood as he notched his 600th career head coaching victory on Thursday.

The milestone was achieved after the Indians shut out Forney, 5-0 at Richards Park in the Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament. Wood started the season with 599 wins, but icy conditions last week forced cancellation of all weekend baseball games, and the Indians dropped an 8-1 decision to Red Oak on Monday night.

Wood, a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, began his coaching career in 1987 and began coaching in WISD in 2007.

Bryce Marquardt and Kash Thorne combined on the shutout for the Indians. Marquart scattered six hits and struck out five over five innings, and Thorne closed out with a hitless sixth inning.

WHS only had four hits, but two of them were by Jared Thomas, who went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Marquardt and Lucas Ferguson added RBI hits, and the Tribe was helped by three Jackrabbit errors.

The Indians scored single runs in the first and third innings on Ferguson’s single and a double play respectively, then plated three more in the fourth. The game ended after 5 ½ innings because of a time limit.

The Dulin Memorial was scheduled to continue for WHS on Friday with a twi-night twin bill against Tyler Legacy and Mansfield High. The tournament concludes on Saturday at 3 p.m. with a marquee contest against the Midlothian Panthers at Richards Park.

The tournament is held annually in memory of former WHS pitcher Robert Dulin, who passed away in an automobile accident on Thanksgiving Day in 1976, just three weeks short of his 16th birthday.

The Tribe will head to Tarrant County next weekend for the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament. They will open on Thursday at Mansfield Summit against All Saints at 4 p.m. and against host Summit at 6:30 p.m.