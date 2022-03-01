Red Oak spoils Tribe’s baseball season opener

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Indians were able to arrange a game against Red Oak at Richards Park on Monday evening to replace last week’s cancellation because of wintry weather. However, the Indians showed some rust — especially with runners in scoring position — as the Hawks beat the Indians, 8-1.

The Indians had nine hits, led by two hits each by Jacob Cruz, Bryce Marquardt and Caleb Perry, but left 11 runners stranded on base. WHS’ only run came in the bottom of the fourth inning with one out as Lucas Ferguson singled home Zach Pearrow from second.

Kendall Brown was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for the Hawks. Easten Smith and Chase Stevens each scored two runs.

The Hawks took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, and then erupted for four more tallies in the top of the fourth. After the Indians finally got on the scoreboard in the home half of the fourth, Red Oak tacked on two more runs in the fifth.

Smith pitched the first three innings for Red Oak, with two innings of relief for Vincente Vargas and Michael Ortiz each.

Senior lefthander Jared Thomas got the opening-day start for WHS and allowed only two runs on three hits, but left after three innings having thrown 92 pitches.

Next up for the Indians is the annual Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament, which will be played at both Richards Park and the Midkiff Athletic Complex. All of the Indians’ tournament games will be played at Richards Park.

The Indians will open against Forney at 3 p.m. on Thursday, followed at 7 p.m. with a contest against Bryant, Ark. On Friday, WHS will host Tyler at 5 p.m. and Mansfield at 7 p.m., and the Tribe will close out the weekend with a marquee matchup against Midlothian at 3 p.m.