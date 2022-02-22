Thomas leads Indians onto field for new year

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Indians enjoyed a very successful season last year, finishing 24-10 and advancing to the area round of the Class 6A Region II baseball playoffs.

With senior lefty pitcher and first baseman Jared Thomas returning for one more spring, all the Indians have to do is find players to fill holes. That won’t be easy, as 11 seniors graduated from last year’s squad.

The Indians had one final scrimmage set against Dallas W.T. White on Tuesday night at Richards Park before the season officially begins in the Midlothian Tournament on Thursday.

Thomas, who was named the District 11-6A Offensive Player of the Year and chosen 6A all-state by the Texas Sports Writers Association, batted .484 with four home runs, 14 doubles, three triples and 38 RBI. Thomas was no slouch on the mound either as he helped carry the Indians to the postseason with a 6-2 record and an 0.87 earned-run average. Thomas has verbally committed to the University of Texas.

Jaxon Crow returns for his junior season behind the plate after earning district Underclass Player of the Year honors in 2021. Senior all-district first-teamer Jacob Cruz returns to the outfield; and Joel Jurkash, who showed lots of promise as a freshman, will get more position time after serving as a DH most of last spring.

Other top returnees include seniors Cade Sims, Bryce Marquardt, Caleb Perry, Chase Pope, Lucas Ferguson and Javon Price.

The Tribe will play Colleyville Heritage at 1 p.m. and Lake Dallas at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lake Dallas High School, then the scene shifts to Midlothian’s Ronnie Clanton Field on Friday with games against Euless Trinity at 4 p.m. and Midlothian at 7 p.m. They will wrap up the opening weekend at Grapevine on Saturday against Justin Northwest at 11 a.m. and Grapevine at 2 p.m.

The Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament will take place March 3-5 at Richards Park, then the Indians will compete in the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament March 10-12.

District play begins March 15 at Waco Midway, with teams playing home-and-home series.